This Sign In Thailand Doing Rounds On Internet For Giving Out Strong Message

The picture of a sign in Thailand has recently been making the rounds of the internet. The sign shames entitled English speakers and asks them not to complain about the English of the staff at the establishment if they can't speak Thai themselves. The internet has totally fallen in love with this sign.

A sign with an important message

Netizens also claimed that the sign in Thailand very cleary and rightly points out the clear 'hypocrisy' of English speaking tourists. Netizens, of course, had hilarious and serious replies to the image of the Thai sign that was posted online.

this sign in thailand is iconic, the “love you” is sending me pic.twitter.com/9SpSgyEbf9 — △⃒⃘ (@iatemuggles) January 15, 2020

Take a look at the internet's reaction below.

Read: Plastic Bag Ban Makes Thai Shoppers Use Buckets, Baskets And Wheelbarrows

Read: Delhi Police Bust Fake Thailand Airline 'Yo Air' Job Racket

they put the T in Thailand pic.twitter.com/lw2pXTwViz — △⃒⃘ (@iatemuggles) January 16, 2020

Who would EVER do that!?!?! That is probably the rudest thing anyone could ever do!! — Andrea Davis (@ladymoongirl1) January 16, 2020

Ppl rlly go to Thailand THAILAND and get mad bc their English isn’t good. Dawg THAILAND ?!?!? — miguel stan account (@blackdesa) January 16, 2020

I have actually asked someone complaining about imperfect English if they speak the local language, then told them to shut it when they did not.

I have nothing but respect for anyone attempting a second, third or more-th language. — RunningStressy (@RunningPretty) January 16, 2020

Amen! I would never expect anyone to speak English just to make the world more convenient for me. Going abroad? Get a phrasebook! — Hello Kitty Totally Delighted 🔞 (@LaynaAyre) January 16, 2020

Imagine going to a non English speaking country to complain about their English lmao lads we reached peak of humanity 2000IQ 😂😂 — Onyx (@OnyxYoutube) January 17, 2020

Read: Thai Army Chief Signs Intelligence Pact With Indonesia

Read: Visitor To Thailand Has New Coronavirus Strain