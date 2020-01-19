The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

This Sign In Thailand Doing Rounds On Internet For Giving Out Strong Message

Rest of the World News

A sign in Thailand is calling out entitled English speakers, Netizens have called it iconic and claim it to be spreading a very important message about travel.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
sign

The picture of a sign in Thailand has recently been making the rounds of the internet. The sign shames entitled English speakers and asks them not to complain about the English of the staff at the establishment if they can't speak Thai themselves. The internet has totally fallen in love with this sign.

A sign with an important message

Netizens also claimed that the sign in Thailand very cleary and rightly points out the clear 'hypocrisy' of English speaking tourists. Netizens, of course, had hilarious and serious replies to the image of the Thai sign that was posted online.

Take a look at the internet's reaction below.

Read: Plastic Bag Ban Makes Thai Shoppers Use Buckets, Baskets And Wheelbarrows

Read: Delhi Police Bust Fake Thailand Airline 'Yo Air' Job Racket

Read: Thai Army Chief Signs Intelligence Pact With Indonesia

Read: Visitor To Thailand Has New Coronavirus Strain

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MOHAN BHAGWAT ON HINDUTVA
EX-PDP MLA THANKS GOVT
QUEEN ELIZABETH ISSUES STATEMENT
TRAVIS HEAD PULLS OFF A STUNNER
SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY SLAMS GOVT
DIGVIJAYA CLAIMS RSS HAS CHANGED