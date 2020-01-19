Bali Vs Thailand: Which Is The Best Place To Try Authentic South Asian Cuisine?

If you are looking for places to explore in South Asia that also has great food options that serve authentic South Asian cuisine, then Bali and Thailand must be on your list. Both places are culturally rich and offer the most satisfying food experience. Hence, sometimes, it becomes quite difficult to pick any one destination for the best South Asian cuisine. To make this decision easier for you, we have made a comparison:

Thailand

Thai food is famous everywhere. It is an assortment of some of the best condiments that you can personally choose from to customise your dishes. One of the best dishes from South Asian cuisine is the noodle soup. It is loaded with chilli vinegar, dried chilli, and fish sauce. But apart from that, there are several varieties of dishes to try with Thai cuisine.

3 great places in Thailand to get the best South Asian cuisine experience

Steve Cafe and Cuisine

Location - 68 Sri Ayuthaya Road, Soi Sri Ayutthaya 21, Bangkok, 10300

Mrs Balbir’s

Location: Soi Sukhumvit 11, Khwaeng Khlong Toei Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon

Dave’s Cantina

Location: 584/34-35, Moo 10, Soi Kromteedin, Pattaya 20150, Thailand

Bali

Bali is another South Asian destination that offers some of the most delicious cuisines to satiate your taste-buds. An added advantage is the fact that the food here is cheaper compared to Thailand. The copious amount of chilli, garlic lemongrass and coriander in the food will knock you right into food heaven. If you are fond of places that serve western-style food then Bali is a most preferred option.

3 great places in Bali to get the best South Asian cuisine experience

Finns Beach Club

Location: l. Pantai Berawa, Canggu, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali

Club Med Bali

Location: Kawasan Pariwisata Nusa Dua BTDC Lot. 6, Jl. Raya Nusa Dua Selatan, Benoa, Kec. Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali

Fair Warung Bale - Fair Future Foundation (Ubud)

Location: Jalan Sriwedari 6, Taman Kaja, Ubud, Bali

Promo Image Courtesy: Shutterstock

