Know The Best Time To Visit Manali And How To Avoid Crowds At The Hill-station

Manali is one of the famous hill-stations in Himachal-Pradesh. The snowy mountains, adventurous sports, and beautiful sceneries have always attracted many tourists from all over the world. It has also featured in some of the leading travel magazines, including National Geographic. Apart from this, there are many people visiting Manali from October to February. So to avoid the crowd let us take a look at the best time to visit Manali.

Best time to visit Manali

It might be better to avoid a trip to Manali during monsoon season. Of course, the climate remains blissful but for the people who want to go trecking, monsoon is not a good time for them. People mostly visit Manali during the month of March and June because it is the ideal time to go hiking, trekking, rafting, paragliding and for various other mountain sports. The temperature during March and June is between 10 to 30-degree celsius. There are plenty of resorts in Manali which get crowded during summer months.

Apart from this, there is a famous temple known as Hadimba Devi Temple which hosts a festival name Dhungri Mela which attracts countless devotees. Although if you prefer less crowd then you have to visit Manali between the month of November to February. The temperature during the winter months ranges from 1 to 5 degree Celsius. Make sure you carry sweaters with you. To avoid your skin from getting dry, make sure you carry moisturising lotions and creams. There are also some lesser-known tourist spots that you should not miss here, including the Nehru Kund, Chandratal Baralacha Lake, Kullu, Arjun Gufa, Jogini Waterfall and Rahala Falls.

