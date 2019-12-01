UK Locations That Gained Popularity Among Tourists After The Crown's Success

The Crown is a British-American Netflix series which based on the life of the British monarch Queen Elizabeth II and how she came into power. The show focuses on the political rivalries, her personal life and the decisions that shaped up the second half of the second century. The show is created and written by Peter Morgan. The TV show is an adaption of Peter's film The Queen and his play The Audience. Recently, The Crown aired its third season on November 17, 2019, releasing 10 episodes. The show is also famous for its shoot locations throughout the UK, let's take a look at the locations where the major scenes of the Netflix show have been shot at.

The Crown shoot locations

The Netflix series The Crown is filmed at the UK majorly but the location shoots take place at international locales as well. The shoot for the Buckingham Palace was done at Lancaster House while some scenes were filmed at Wilton House in Wiltshire and Waddesdon Manor (for the interior scenes) as well. The University of Greenwich was an important location for the show as it is the scene where Lord Mountbatten visits Prince Charles.

For the Investiture of the Prince of Wales scene, the real-life location was used (Caernarfon Castle). The funeral of Prime Minister Winston Churchill scene from season 3 was filmed at Winchester Cathedral in Hampshire. The White House scenes were filmed at The Hylands House in Essex to showcase Princess Margaret meet President Lyndon B Johnson. The real-life tragic Aberfan disaster was filmed at Cwmaman in Wales’s Cynon Valle which is few miles away from the actual site of devastation.

All about The Crown series and The Crown season 3

The show has garnered numerous awards and accolades including Top 10 TV Programs of the Year during American Film Institute Awards in 2016 and 2017, Best Television Series – Drama during Golden Globe Awards and Satellite Awards in 2017, Best Online First/Streaming during Broadcasting Press Guild Awards in 2017. Numerous accolades have come to the actors in the show throughout the show's two seasons.

The Crown series recently released its third season spans between 1964 and 1977 while the fourth season for which the crown fans don't need to wait for long will see the introduction of Lady Diana Spencer. Covering the life of Queen Elizabeth II, the season 3 and 4 will see Olivia Colman as the Queen, the Harry Potter fame Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret and Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip. Season 3 has been receiving a massive positive response from the fans for Queen Elizabeth's portrayal as well as the Aberfan disaster.

