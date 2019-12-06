Things To Do In Bangalore This Weekend With Friends And Family

Bangalore city offers a platter full of exciting experiences. The ever-changing city is home to one of the world’s great urban travel destinations with a unique culture, unmatched attractions, and a world-renowned gastronomy scene. The beauty of Bangalore is that the city is full of possibilities and there so many things to do for everyone. During the weekend, there is vibrant energy on the streets; and with the beautiful weather around, it is bound to be exciting. Here are some fun and exciting activities that you can do this weekend with your friends and family in Bangalore.

1: The Hungama Fest ( Food - Flea - Entertainment - Drinks):

Bangalore is a fantastic place with an amazing crowd, good vibes, live bands, a festival bar, 100 fashion and lifestyle pop-ups. The Hungama Fest has it all — from authentic food stalls to flea market to indulge in a fun shopping spree. With exciting entertainment lineups and games, you can surely have a fun-filled and joyful weekend with your family and friends.

Date and Time: Sat, December 7, 11:30 AM - 11:00 PM

Venue: Indiranagar Club, East Bangalore

Ticket price: Rs 99 onwards (Tickets available on BookMyShow official site and application)

2: Fun At Cubbon:

Fun at Cubbon is a weekly open-mic to promote the stand-up comedy. This open-mic is running successfully for six months now. People who are interested to watch comedians perform back to back can attend this event this weekend. Suno Bey a local comedy club has been instrumental in running this comedy scene.

Date and Time: Sun, 8 Dec 8:30 AM - 10:30 AM

Venue: Sri Chamarajendra Park

Ticket price: Free

3: Cocktail Night:

Friday night is meant to be grand and extravagant. Stay young and groove on amazing Bollywood hits with exciting offers on drinks and foods. No Limmits offers an amazing Friday night with DJ Harsh Bhutani. You can have a mind-blowing Friday evening with your friends.

Date and Time: December 6, 07:00 PM - Saturday, December 7, 01:00 AM

Venue: No Limmits Lounge And Club, Brigade Road, Bangalore

Ticket Price: Free

Offers: Free cocktails for ladies till 10:30 PM

4: Teddy Bears Picnic:

Bring your favourite teddy for a classic Teddy Bears Picnic. Play, sing, dance and jump with your best friend amongst the beautiful surroundings of the park and enjoy a scrumptious picnic. The picnic will also feature a performance of "We're Going On A Bear Hunt" by Michael Rosen with other talented storytellers. The event is open to ages 2-8 years and accompanying adults.

Date and Time: Sat December 7, 2019 at 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Venue: Cubbon Park, Bangalore

Ticket Price: Free (Only need to registrations visit official honeybees nature club site)

