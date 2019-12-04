Bridal Shopping: Best Of Destinations To Shop For Wedding Outfits In Bangalore

The wedding season is right around the corner and people are all caught up prepping for it. From wedding cards to venue to dresses, everything has to be browsed through. It is a tough task to pick the perfect dress when one has trouble finding the perfect shop. Here are a few shops in Bangalore to go for wedding shopping.

Places in Bangalore to browse from for Bridal shopping

Kimaya

This is a huge store featuring upscale designers such as Tarun Tahilani, Manish Arora, Shantanu and Nikhil and many more. They specialise in everything from wedding gowns to wedding lehengas. The store is a dream come for a bride that wants a heavy designer lehenga. The store is located on MG Road and the price range begins from ₹1,00,000.

Tamanna

This store is well known for its ornate silk sourced from Banaras, Gujrat and various parts of Southern India. The store claims to provide top quality products as they use pure fabrics. Popular for their embroidery, the store has pre-stitched and ready to wear outfits as well. The store is located on Narayan Pillai Street and ranges from ₹60,000 to ₹1,50,000.

Shimmer by Jamila and Seema

This store is led by a mother-daughter duo. They engage in making beautiful lehengas with intricate bridal designs. Seema has also designed gowns for the Oscar-winning film Elizabeth. Located at UB City, the store begins its price range from ₹80,000.

Fazals

This is one of the oldest wedding shops in Bangalore. Established back in 1910, this store is even more popular among the Muslim brides. The store is located at Commercial Street and Jayanagar. The price range begins from ₹30,000.

Anjali Sharma – French Curve

Located on Off Castle Street, the price range from this ranges from ₹50,000 to ₹4,00,000. This is a studio cum workshop by Anjali Sharma. She works with gifted artisans straight from Bareilly.

Zaina

This is mainly a hit among the youngsters due to its contemporary collection. The dress materials for their products are handpicked from India and Pakistan. They are known for their intricate details and unique colours. Located in Jayanagar, the price ranges from ₹10,000 to ₹75,000.

Anahe

When going for a pastel themed wedding, this is the ultimate destination to pick the outfits. They have an amazing collection for pastel lehengas. They have the latest designs with a traditional twist. They engage in unconventional outfits such as saree gowns and dhoti pants. Located in Indiranagar, the price range starts from ₹30,000.

