Things To Do In Connaught Place: Best Places To Hangout With Office Colleagues

Do you often find your gang struggling with where to hang out after work hours? When looking for a place, what one also needs to consider is the proximity of the place and the level of exhaustion of everyone post-work not to forget, everyone wants a different kind of food. With so many things to take into consideration, it often becomes frustrating to find a place to hang out with your colleagues. Here is a curated list of a few places that one can hang out with their colleagues after work in Delhi.

Best places to hangout in Delhi with your office colleagues post-work hours

Detroit Bar and Kitchen

This is a gastropub and multi-cuisine restaurant based in Connaught Place. A perfect place to hang out with your friends and colleagues, this restaurant is priced at ₹ 1500 for two. The most popular choice of order of the joint is Pizzas, Cocktails, Mocktails, Chicken wings and Brownies.

Tamasha

This is another restaurant based in Connaught Place. This restaurant is particularly famous for serving Middle-Eastern delicacies. People enjoy the restaurant's ambience and interiors. Priced at ₹ 1600 for two, the popular choice of orders at the restaurant are Pasta, Nachos, Pizza, Long Island Iced Tea, and Seesha.

Master of Malts

Gathering from its array of reviews, this restaurant is popular for serving a multi-eclectic cuisine at affordable prices. The well-lit space and cosy wooden interiors are what the crowds love the most. Priced at about ₹ 1600 for two, the most loved choice of orders are Pasta, Paneer Tikka, Nachos, and Dal Makhani.

Ministry of Beer

Located at M-43, Outer Circle, this is one of the most popular brewpubs in the capital. It is a spacious space spread across 3 floors with both indoor and outdoor seating on each floor. Priced at ₹ 1500 for two, the most ordered foods here are Butter Chicken, Pasta, Pizza, and Paneer Tikka.

Yeti – The Himalayan Kitchen

Located on Hauz Khas road, this restaurant is famous for its red-brick interiors offering an atmospheric spot. This restaurant offers a Nepalese and Tibetan fare. Priced at Rs. 1900 for two, the most popular dishes that the restaurant offers are Mutton Momos, Thukpa, Thali, Aloo Momos and Jhol Momos.

