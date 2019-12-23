Things To Do In Connaught Place: 5 Best Cafes Perfect For A Romantic Date

Delhi is considered as one of the best places for elite restaurants. The capital city of India is also known as a hub for hang-out places. If you are looking for the right place to enjoy lip-smacking delicacies, while spending some quality time with your partner, then check out these top five romantic cafes in Connaught place for a perfect lovable dining.

Best cafes in Connaught place

1. Prime Street Cafe

2. Farzi Cafe

3. The Junkyard Cafe

4. The Chai Story

5. Vault Cafe

1. Prime Street Cafe

This cafe in Connaught palace has a spacious vibe with good music and gloomy ambience for chilling with peers and your loved ones. Prime Street Cafe serves some delicious Indian and international cuisine along with a variety of drinks.

Address: Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi

Cuisine: North Indian, Continental, Mexican, Italian, Chinese, and Salad

Read | Things to do in Bandra: Here are the top 5 cafes to go cafe-hopping

2. Farzi Cafe

The Farzi Cafe in Connaught place is a perfect paradise for trying fusion Indian and International cuisine. This place offers an interesting menu, with a very attractive interior. The outlet has open windows for an outside view and a traditional old India Parsi feel, making it an open cafe.

Address: E- 38/39, First Floor, Rajiv Chowk, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001

Cuisine: Indian flavours

Read | Saurashtraian Food: Best Delicacies To Try From The Region

3. The Junkyard Cafe

The Junkyard Cafe is primarily a hang-out place for youngsters. The place offers a huge variety of seating arrangements, including outside and inside. This is one of the most vibrant and decorative cafes in CP with excellent music. The menu includes some quick bites and amazing dips. According to various reports, this is one of the best places for a romantic meal in Connaught Place.

Address: N-91, 2nd Floor, Outer Circle, Connaught Place, Opp KG Marg, New Delhi, Delhi 110001

Cuisine: North Indian, Mediterranean, Asian, Salads

Read | Street Food Guide: Paranthe Wali Gali And Other Must-visit Joints In Delhi

4. The Chai Story

The Chai Story is an affordable cafe in CP that offers cute and cosy interiors, along with delicious tea and delectable snacks. This cafe's interiors make it worth visiting. It gathers a massive young crowd.

Address: N-33/8, middle circle Block N, Middle Cir, Block N, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001

Cuisine: Quick bites, special tea

5. Vault cafe

This cafe gives dusk and dawn feeling, which makes it one of the best cafes in CP. The Vault cafe has 5 themed vaults that can take between 8 to 22 people at one time. The cafe also offers outdoor sitting which more of fresh lounge music than the commercial one playing inside.

Address: F-60, Second Floor, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001

Cuisine: North Indian, Mediterranean, Asian, Continental, Salad, Juices

Read | Bohri Cuisine: Easy And Drool-worthy 'Dabba Gosht' Recipe In 4 Simple Steps