Things To Do In Connaught Place: Best Spas To Visit In The City

After a hectic week at work, everyone seeks some kind of relaxation techniques. Be it a simple movie night, a romantic date with their partner, or by spending their time doing nothing at all, everyone has their own ways to relax. One of the best ways that offer relaxation is going for a spa treatment. Here are some of best spas in Connaught Place that you can visit.

Best Spas to visit in Connaught Place, Delhi

Aura Spa

This spa is situated in the Park Hotel, New Delhi. This one caters to the individual needs of the person and makes use of the highest quality products to provide a soothing experience. The mosaics, teak, ceramics and natural slate set an amazing ambience in this spa helping the customer feel at home and giving a comfortable experience to them.

Orchid Spa

It is a luxurious Thai Spa based in Connaught Place, Delhi. The range of experts in the spa picks a perfect spa treatment to suit your skin type. The spa's Thai interior gives an instant soothing experience to the customer and provides a relaxing environment.

VIP Ayurveda and Golden Body Spa

This spa offers a variety of range of treatments, facials, and massages to pick from. The spa's therapists and aestheticians are trained to provide expertise and help you pick the best treatment for your body. The spa's aromatic ambience provides a quick aesthetic environment and helps one feel more relaxed. The place is located in the Regal Building in Connaught Place.

Chi, The Spa at Shangri-La's - Eros Hotel

This is a one of its kind Asian Spa located in Connaught Place, Delhi. They offer soothing Asian massages in a serene environment. The Asian Blend massage is the Spa's speciality that offers a blend of Malaysian, Thai and South Asian massages. The spa provides a rich experience with a luxurious ambience and interiors.

Blue Terra Spa

Performed by a range of fully equipped and trained specialists, this spa has its roots set in Kerala. Situated in Connaught Place, Delhi, the spa offers s variety of spa treatments and also provides expertise to pick what suits your skin best. These massages are sure to rejuvenate your body and mind and provide a relaxing experience for you.

