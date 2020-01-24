Things To Do In Delhi During The Weekend Of Republic Day 2020

For those who could not make the most of the Christmas holidays, life seems to have given them a second chance. Although Republic Day 2020 has fallen on a Sunday, one still gets to have a weekend. For folks in the capital, here are some things to do in Delhi on Republic weekend:

Republic Day 2020 parade

One of the most iconic things to do in Delhi on any Republic Day is to see the parade. It starts at 9:30 am and goes on till 12:30 pm. The chief guest this year is Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. The Republic Day 2020 parade, like every year, will start from Rajpath and end at Red Fort. One can get the tickets for the parade online or head over to the ticket counters at North Block Roundabout, Sena Bhavan Gate 2, Pragati Maidan Gate 1, Jantar Mantar Main Gate, Jamnagar House opposite India Gate, Shastri Bhavan near Gate 3, inside August 15 park and opposite Jain Temple in Red Fort and the Parliament House reception office.

Visit Jim Corbett National Park during the weekend

Located around 270 kilometres away, this could be another option for things to do in Delhi on Republic Day weekend. One can spend the day in the wild, chasing birds and seeking out leopards in Jim Corbett National Park in Ramgarh. There are also jeep safaris early in the morning when one can tour the wilderness for a glimpse of the tigers. One can also head to the lively town of Nainital which is located just four hours from the park. There are a number of things to do in the town like woollen shopping or trying out Kumaoni delicacies.

Visit Mashobra

Located in Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh, Mashobra is the place to be for snow-lovers. Far from the maddening crowd of Delhi, one can indulge in the best experiences that nature has to offer. One can go for a long drive on the serpentine roads of the little town or visit the Reserve Forest Sanctuary. The place also has activities like trekking, river rafting and mountain biking for adventurous souls. And, if the quietness becomes boring at one point, the happening hill station of Shimla is just 40 minutes away. Hence, enjoying the snowy landscape of Mashobra is one of the best things to do in Delhi on Republic Day weekend.

