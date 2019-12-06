Things To Do In Delhi: Here Is What You Can Do In The Capital To Electrify Your Weekend

Delhi is the first city that most travellers and tourists land in before getting started with the adventure. Delhi is enriched with some of the most exceptional things and popular destinations. A weekend in Delhi is a fun affair not only for tourists but also for the locals. So, if you are looking to make the best out of your time in the city, here are some activities that you should consider.

Shopping spree

Delhi is considered one of the best places for shopaholics. One can find anything from clothes to the antics. Everything can be purchased in the major markets of Delhi. Some of the most popular places for shopping include Dilli Haat, Janpath Market, Chandni Chowk, Lajpat Nagar, and Karol Bagh Market.

Food tour

If you are in Delhi, it is a must to try out their delicious street food. Delhi is an apt place for a foodies or just anyone looking to satisfy their taste buds. One of the most popular places to visit is the North Campus. If you are on the lookout for street food, this place never disappoints as it serves all kinds of street foods across various cuisines. The place is very close to the Delhi University metro station. Hudson lane, Old Delhi, and the Amar colony are some of the other popular places you should visit.

Go clubbing

A weekend night in Delhi is incomplete without partying. There is a never-ending number of party places to visit here. This goes for bars and cafes to theme restaurants, nightclubs and rooftop party places. There are many upcoming events coming up in Delhi that you can check out for your particular location city's eccentric nightlife. Ditch your sleep and hit the parties if you are looking to experience the city's eccentric nightlife.

Weekend adventure

Delhi is a playground if you are looking to explore adventure spots. This includes paramotoring, rock climbing, cliff jumping, kayaking, bungee jumping, zip Lining, and a lot more fun activities. There are many places that provide adventure sports and facilities for adventure camps.

