Things To Do In Delhi This Weekend: Go On A Shopping Spree, Visit Amusement Parks And Eat

Delhi, the National capital of India has a lot to offer when it comes to doing exceptional things. It has popular destinations, a variety of food, monuments and shopping places to explore. If you are spending time in Delhi this weekend, there are few activities that you must look out for. Every person is different and unique and everyone has a different set of likings and Delhi understands it completely. Here are a few things to try out this weekend in Delhi.

Things to do in Delhi – Eat

A weekend in Delhi is incomplete without binge-eating street food. Delhi satisfies everyone's taste buds. From massive hotels to small dhabas, the National capital has it all. The best places to opt for food in Delhi are Mandi House, Chandni Chowk, Darya Ganj, Khan Market, Gol Market, Connaught Place, Murthul. The special delicacies of Delhi are Kebabs, Aloo Puri, Samosa Chaat, Parathewali Gali, and many more.

ALSO READ| New Year's Eve: Interesting Things To Do To Spend New Year's Evening At Home

Things to do with friends – Shopping Spree

Delhi is the best place for all the shopaholics in India. From western clothes to antiques and traditional wear, Delhi has it all. Everything is affordable and can be purchased in the major markets. Be ready to get all your bargaining skills. The best places to shop in Delhi are Kamala Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Connaught Place, Chandni Chowk, Rajouri Garden. The speciality of all these places is that the best clothes are availed at affordable prices.

ALSO READ| Things To Do In Indiranagar: Pubs & Cafes To Visit In Bangalore After A Long Work Day

Things to do with family – Amusement Parks

Break your monotonous schedule and do something interesting. Visit an amusement park in Delhi this weekend with family and spend some quality time with them. Bond more with family on a roller coaster ride and scream your lungs out and get rid of all the stress. Some of the best amusement parks are Fun n Food Village, Adventure Island, Drizzling Land. The speciality of these places include water sports, rain dance and roller coaster rides.

ALSO READ| Things To Do In Connaught Place: 3 Bakeries In Delhi To Satisfy Your Sweet Cravings

ALSO READ| Things To Do In Bandra: Here Are The Top 5 Cafes To Go Cafe-hopping