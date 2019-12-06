French Fries: 4 Coolest Places That Serve French Fries In New Delhi

French fries are delicious dishes that are served in many forms. From being loaded with dollops of sour cream and veggies, tangy sauces, to Peri-Peri masala and meat, potato fries go well with everything. The capital city of New Delhi is filled with amazing places that serve this dish. We have listed down some of the best places that serve scrumptious and pocket-friendly French fries.

1. High on Burgers

This place might get you high on French fries as well. Known for its drool-worthy menu spread, High On Burgers serve the crunchiest Masala French Fries. The Masaledar finger chips are not just about desi spices but are also generously coated with scrumptious toppings. This wallet-friendly sides delicacy can be savoured with their burger, which is to die for.

2. Big Yellow Door

Favourite amongst college students, Big Yellow Door is a magnet for cheese lovers. With the quirky and colourful ambience, this plane never disappoints with its desi twisted delicacies including Makhani Pasta, Butter Chicken Pizza and thick Rocky Road Shake with chunks of chocolates dancing on your palette. Their French fries also do not lag with its heavenly experience. Loaded with cheese and flavoursome sauces, this dish satisfies your taste buds with its first bite.

3. Californian Classics

Tucked in the bustling streets of Netaji Subhash Place, this tiny joint is popular for American cuisine. From uniquely named burgers to rich dark chocolate, this place has everything to binge-eat with never-ending Gapshap. Californian Classics is quite different from other joints for its funky shapes fries. The finger crisps are served in cool cone pockets and look quite interesting.

4. Potet

Potet has an innumerable variety of fries to choose from. Topped with incredible dips and chunks of vegetables and meat, they are a true delight to the eyes and tummy. But the place’s classic cheesy fries are still the most loved of all. Loaded with choicest ingredients, the finger crisps are prepared to perfection.



