Oulu Travel Guide: Things To Do & Places To Visit In The Largest City Of Northern Finland

Finland is known for its national parks, northern lights, Suomenlinna fortress and much more. Finland is a European country with Helsinki as its capital. Everyone is aware of Helsinki and its museums and natural beauty. Finland also has lesser-known cities like Oulu that are equally beautiful. Listed below are places to visit in Oulu and ways to enjoy your trip to fullest.

Top 5 things to do and places to visit in Oulu, Finland

Oulu is a beautiful city situated in central Finland. This tiny city has a huge river called the Oulujoki river. This city shall give you just another reason to come to Finland other than the northern lights. Listed below are the top five things to do in Oulu.

1) Kauppahalli

This is the popular traditional Finnish market. One can visit small local shops here and buy a few souvenirs. One can also try the special salmon soup and local rye bread that is served in local restaurants. When in Finland also try a few saunas here which are very popular.

2) Nallikari Beach

This is one of the most popular beaches in Oulu, Finland. There is also a seaside resort with the same name that you can visit. The beach also has multiple activities that one can opt for. The beach is about a half a kilometer long and gives the feeling of a secluded private beach.

3) Hupisaaret Park

One can visit this park in Oulu which is filled with nature's beauty. One can go here and take some great pictures on the white wooden benches situated near the delta of the River Oulu. This park makes it an exciting place to visit during the snowfall and one can participate in the snowman competition held here.

4) Oulun Taidemuseo

This is one of the most beautiful museums in Oulu. The art museum is situated in the Myllytulli neighborhood in Oulu. The museum is open on all days and one can take pictures as well. the museum showcases some great paintings that are worth looking at.

5) Rent a bike

Oulu is a perfect place for pedaling. One must rent a bike and a helmet from the Oulu tourism office and explore the city. There is a cycling path along river Oulu which is regularly used by the locals. There are cafés, restaurants, and museums on the way which makes the ride joyful and pleasant.

