Things To Do In Finland: Places To Visit In Turku, A City Dominated By River Aura

Turku is Finland’s oldest city and the former capital. Turku is known to be a great spot for exploring Finland. A beautiful river Aura runs through the historic area of Turku. The city has a main cathedral surrounded by cobblestone streets and yellow brick buildings. Here are the best things o do if you happen to visit this medieval town.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu: Three Must-try Dishes From Tamil Nadu, The Temple State

Things to do and places to visit in Helsinki, Finland

Rent a Bike

Turku is a perfect place for pedalling, rent a bike and a helmet from Turku’s tourism office and explore the city. There is a cycling path along river Aura which is regularly used by the locals. There are cafés, restaurants and museums on the way as well as Turku’s main cathedral and a medieval castle.

Turku Market Hall

One of the best ways to explore Finnish and Scandinavian cuisine it to grab a quick bite at the Turku Market Hall. Opened in 1896, Turku Market Hall is the second oldest market hall in Finland. The finish culture is pretty famous for markets and market halls where you could try the traditional salmon soup with local rye bread.

Also Read: Munsiyari Travel Tips: Things To Do When You Visit The Culturally Rich City

Steamship Ukkopekka

Western Finland is famous for its renowned coastal beauty and one of the best ways to explore Turku is to jump on board on a steamship. Ukkopekka was built in 1938 and it is one of the oldest steamships in Finland which is used commercially. The ship has also served in the Second World War. The interiors had been renovated and visitors can now enjoy meals and refreshments on board.

Also Read: UNESCO World Heritage Sites In Tamil Nadu That You Must Visit To Explore The Rich Culture

Turku Castle

Turku Castle is a perfect pit stop for modern-day princes and princesses. The castle was built back in the 1280s, and holds the history of Scandinavia, with its whitewashed walls and cobblestone corridors. The castle was constructed when Finland was still under the rule of Sweden. To explore and know the history of Turku in detail, take a walking tour around.

Eat by the River Aura

Turku is highly dominated by River Aura and runs through the historic part of Turku. Many main museums, the Turku Castle and the Turku Cathedral are in close proximity to the river. This place is best explored during summer when the cafes along the river spread their tables along the river banks.

Also Read: Things To Do In Kolkata: Top Boutique Stores In Park Street That One Must Visit