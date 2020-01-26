Republic Day 2020: Train Passengers Travelling In Tejas Express Sing National Anthem

As India is celebrating its 71st Republic Day today, passengers who were travelling in the Lucknow - New Delhi Tejas Express started their day by singing the National Anthem in the train itself. The official Twitter account of the IRCTC shared a video of the occasion.

Singing the National Anthem on the Train

The video that was shot inside a coach of the train shows the passengers of the train standing and singing India's National Anthem together. Take a look at the video here:

As the nation is celebrating 71st Republic Day, Google Doodle also highlighted India's diverse culture and heritage with the most colourful and creative doodle. It was designed by Singapore-based artist Meroo Seth. The doodle captures the diverse culture of India. From Taj-Mahal to India Gate, the doodle also captures the wide array of fauna like the national bird, classical arts, textile and various dance forms.

It perfectly captures the rich cultural heritage of India and if one looks carefully they can also find an elephant, camel, auto-rickshaw and buses as well. Republic Day marks the completion of India's transition towards becoming an independent republic as seven decades ago, on January 26, India's Constitution came into effect.

The Republic Day celebrations

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial at India Gate. Thereafter, the Republic Day parade commenced at 10 am, lasting for 90 minutes. The parade marched from Vijay Chowk to the Red Fort through the traditional route of Rajpath.

