Things To Do In Kolkata: Visit These Unusual And Unique Places In The City

Kolkata is famous for the abundance of the mysterious the city possesses. The city is known for its culture and the delicious delicacies it has to offer. Here is a list of things the city has to offer and here are things you can do during the weekend.

Things to do this weekend in Kolkata

South Park Street Cemetery

A stroll through a cemetery may not be something usual however the peculiarity of the South Park street makes it worthwhile. The cemetery dates back to 1767 and gives the visitors an insight into the vast and rich cultural history of Kolkata. The cemetery is considered to be the largest 19th-century Christian cemetery outside of Europe of Unites States of America. The place is home to several tombs built in Gothic and Indo-Saracen styles of architecture.

Amitabh Bachchan Temple

This place is a delight for anyone who has been a fan of Bollywood during the prime years of veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. Kolkata possesses an entire temple dedicated to the actor. He is worshipped and visitors can glance upon the shoes worn by the renowned actor in the 1990 hit film Agneepath. The temple also has stills of various pictures of the actor from his movies.

Chinatown

Kolkata is known to have an authentic Chinatown is Kolkata. This place is something that visitors just cannot miss. The historic Chinatown in Teretti Bazaar is among the few places where one can experience the rich cultural legacy of the Chinese-Indian community. The food served in this locality is delicious and known for its mouth-watering delicacies.

Armenian Church

The Armenian church opened up to the local public back in 1724 and is considered as a legacy in Kolkata’s history for the Armenian community. The church happens to be one of the oldest surviving churches in Kolkata. The church of Holy Nazareth was built in order to replace the original Armenian church which was destroyed due to fire.