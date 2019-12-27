From Puchkas To Jhal Muri, Check Out These Kolkata Street Food Dishes That Are A Must-try

Street food is the heart of every city. Street eatables in Kolkata are rich in several kinds of dishes that are sold daily. The people who reside in the Bengali capital are enthusiastic about trying and eating these items almost every day. When any tourist visits Kolkata, he or she must try these listed food items at least once to get the taste of Kolkata’s best-offered street foods.

Delicious and different types of street foods in Kolkata

Puchkas

Puchka is amongst the most loved street food in Kolkata and other places in West Bengal. It is made of many ingredients and it has many names all across India. It is a quirky dish in which puffed flour balls are served with several delicious filling. It provides a multi-sensory experience, with sweet, salty, spicy, crunchy, smooth, and everything; rolled into one.

Also Read | Best Restaurants in Kolkata for celebrating a grand office party

Chanar Jilipi

Chanar Jilipi is said to be one of the tastiest food items offered in the streets of Kolkata. It is Kolkata’s version of North Indian sweet dish, Jalebi. The name simply means cottage cheese jalebi. Sweet-toothed people love to enjoy this delicious sweet dish on the streets of the city of joy. One must try out the Kolkata style jalebi at least once in life. It is easy to find anywhere in Bengali city.

Also Read | Things to do this weekend in Kolkata to experience the best of the City of Joy!

Jhal Muri

Jhal Muri is the Bengali version of which is called Bhel in Maharashtra. The quirky dish has a mixture of several ingredients like spices, vegetables, lemon, onion, peanuts, tomato, coriander leaves, dal and Bhujia. It is also amongst the most loved dishes in Bangladesh. Jhal Muri is one of the things that a person needs to try low-fat content and so much nutrition, it is fulfilling.

Also Read | India tours: Visit Delhi, Kolkata, and Darjeeling to experience nature in its purest form

Also Read | Fabulous Christmas celebrations in the city of Kolkata where you can have a merry time