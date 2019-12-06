Things To Do In Kolkata This Weekend With Your Family And Friends

Kolkata is known to be the city of joy as it has the warmest hearts welcoming everybody with open arms. Life in Kolkata runs at a slow pace and people have absolutely no hurry. The city of Kolkata is considered to be one of the liveliest cosmopolitan cities in India. The capital city of West Bengal is known for its delicious Bengali cuisine, the gorgeous Victorian architecture and for the various art galleries that adorn the city. Kolkata is considered to be a prominent centre for education and literature. Along with that, it is also a city that is buzzing with a plethora of activities for its 4.5 million citizens in the city and 14.5 million more in the suburbs. Here are a few things that you could do in this beautiful city.

Visit Victoria Memorial Hall, Kolkata (December 5 – December 31)

The Victoria Memorial is considered to be one of the most iconic monuments in Kolkata. It is a massive marble palace built between 1906 and 1921. The iconic structure hosts a museum inside its premises. The Victoria Memorial lies by the bank of the Hooghly River, near Chowringhee Road.

Christmas Concert (December 7)

As the joyous season is approaching, one could indulge themselves in the carolling with the Kolkata Symphony Orchestra as it is organising a Christmas Concert on December 7, 2019, 6:30 pm at the St. Paul’s Cathedral Church, to commemorate 50 years of the formation of the Church.

A stand-up comedy

Cheer up by going for a stand-up comedy by the Laugh Club as it presents Koi Load Nahi by Jaspreet Singh on December 8, 2019, at Kala Kunj Auditorium, Kolkata.

Kiddathon- Santa Run

A ladies’ circle initiative is organising a charity event called the Santa Run on December 8, 2019, at 7 am. The venue for the event will be at Eco Park, New Town, Biswa Bangla Sarani, Kolkata 700156, Kolkata, India

