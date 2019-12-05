Tattoo Studios In Kolkata To Get Inked With The Best Experience

The metropolitan city, Kolkata is best known for its architecture and food. The city has introduced many artists. Inking a tattoo, an art of creativity is steadily growing there. So if you live in Kolkata and planning to make a tattoo any time soon, here is the list of tattoo studios you can visit for the best experience:

3 Cube Studio

The studio established in 2012 and offers a variety of types of tattoo. You can ink buddha tattoos, skull tattoos, animal tattoos, wildlife tattoos, geometric tattoos, mandala tattoos, religious tattoos, Haida tattoos and portraits tattoos among others. Reportedly, the studio is owned by Rajdeep Pal and he is popularly known as Rajdeep Ink Pal in Kolkata.

Address: 109, 3rd Floor, Sahapur Colony, Near Gupta Brothers, New Alipore, Kolkata

Email: threecubetattoo@gmail.com

Website: www.3cubetattoos.com

Lizard’s skin tattoos

The studio is one of the most popular studios in the city and many tattoo artists have worked there. Reportedly, Lizard's Skin Tattoo is budget-friendly. They are best known for their watercolour style tattoo and black and grey tattoo. The studio founded by Niloy Das in 2010. According to the localities, he started tattooing as a part-time but later turned it into his profession.

Address: 392/1 Prince Anwar Shah Road, 1st Floor of Central Bank Building, Kolkata, WB – 700045 (Opposite to South City Mall)

Email: lizardsskin2010@gmail.com

Website: http://www.lizardsskintattoos.com/

Calcutta Ink

The most renowned tattoo place in Kolkata was founded by Sid Thapa. Reportedly, he owns it with six other tattoo places. According to a website, the artists over there are highly professional about their work and make sure that the client gets the most assured results. They are known for maintaining proper hygiene and ambience.

Address: 7 Ballygunge Terrace, Anjali Jewellers lane, Golpark, Kolkata 700029

Email: calcutta.ink@gmail.com

Website: http://www.calcuttaink.com/

(The mentioned address, email id, and website in the article have been picked from the various sources available online.)