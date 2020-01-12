Things To Do In Lakshadweep For A Memorable Trip With Friends Or Family

Lakshadweep is a union territory of India. It an ensemble of several islands surrounded by the Arabian Sea. The word Lakshwadeep in Sanskrit and Malayalam language means "hundreds of islands". Lakshadweep is a popular tourist destination due to its exotic beaches and stunning locales. Not only you can unleash the adventure junkie in you by enjoying some water sports like scuba diving, yachting, and snorkelling but also witness the scenic view of the best island in Lakshadweep. Take a look at the list of things you must do in Lakshadweep.

Things to do in Lakshadweep

1. Have a pleasant stay

When it comes to things to do in Lakshadweep, the first thing which comes to your mind is where to stay. There are numerous places to stay in Lakshadweep from a tourist point-of-view. You can stay in hotels, tent houses, homestays or beach resorts. The most popular places to stay in Lakshadweep are Aggati island beach resort, Bangaram Island resort and, Flyzone premium cottages.

2. Enjoy the beauty of Agatti Island

A top-most tourist attraction in Lakshadweep is the stunning lagoons at the Aggati island. The island is a paradise for the water sports enthusiasts, as one gets to enjoy several water sports at the Aggati islands. It is also home to beautiful flora and fauna, which is simply gorgeous to look at.

3. Visit the Urja Mosque at Kavaratti island

Kavaratti is the capital of Lakshadweep. The island is a must-visit to experience the natural beauty of the island, with lush green trees and plants. A major tourist-attraction at the Kavaratti island is the Urja mosque, which is a must-visit holy place at the island. One can witness an array of corals, fishes and alluring lagoons at the Kavaratti island.

4. Experience the thrill of water sports at the Kalpeni Island

Kalpeni Island is heaven on earth. The relaxed and undisturbed water looks surreal at this island. This destination is always listed in the itinerary of tourists visiting Lakshadweep. Kalpeni Island is a group of three islands, which are Pitti, Tillakkam, and, Cheriyam. Together these three islands are called Kalpeni islands. You can also enjoy water sports like kayaking, canoeing and snorkelling amidst many others. A must-visit destination when in Lakshadweep.

5. Enjoy the local cuisine in Lakshadweep

Since Lakshadweep is an amalgamation of hundreds of beaches, the best type of food you will get there is seafood. Prawns, fish, white sambar and south Indian idli are the most common type of food items you will get in Lakshadweep. You can eat at any local restaurant here to enjoy the flavoursome taste of Lakshadweep's local produce.