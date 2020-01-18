Is Manali Too Cold Right Now? It Is, But It's Also A Treat For Snow Lovers

Manali is currently suffering a major temperature drop. According to a weather report, the Manali temperature on January 18, 2020, is -1℃. But even though Manali is too cold right now, there are lots of activities that you can indulge in and enjoy your time in its extremely cold climate. Read on to know more details about this story.

Is Manali too cold right now?

Manali is one of the most visited tourist destinations in India. The best time to visit this city is from June to September. The ice gets moderately reduced and many spots open up for plenty of activities.

But currently, the Manali weather is very cold. It is experiencing minus zero degrees of temperature. So if you are planning to cancel your plans because of its cold temperature, do not do that.

October to February is the winter season in Manali. If you are a lover of snowfalls and frosty weather, you are definitely in for a treat.

There is a big advantage of visiting Manali in January. The crowd during January is less since the Manali weather is too cold right now. Since the number of tourists has reduced, the hotel and lodging prices have also significantly dropped.

The biggest advantage of having fewer tourists during the month of January is the less crowd during the Manali Winter Carnival. This Winter Carnival will be the highlight of your Manali tour.

As Manali will be covered in snow, activities like paragliding and snowboarding are a must in Solang Valley. Apart from paragliding, the valley also gives a chance to its tourist to experience other activities like cable car rides, helicopter rides, skiing, trekking, and zorbing. Hampta Pass is a treat for people who love trekking since the snowclad mountains are one of the best views Manali can offer.

Image Courtesty: Canva