Manali's Igloo Stay Becomes Major Tourist Attraction During Winters

Igloo stays in Manali are the latest hit amongst the tourists who are travelling from across the nation to stay in the snow houses. The igloos feature warm beddings for the guests along with decoration and lights.

Read: Himachal Speaker Resigns, Likely To Be Appointed State BJP President

Read: Fresh Snowfall In Shimla, Manali

Remain warm during nights

The snow huts which have become a major tourist attraction remain quite warm even during nights when the temperature in the city drop as low as -10 c. Talking to international media, the owner of the igloos said he made them for his own use earlier revealing that he made them for the times he went for skiing and tents weren’t sufficient.

Read: Shimla, Manali Receive First Snowfall Of 2020

Read: Know The Best Time To Visit Manali And How To Avoid Crowds At The Hill-station

Meanwhile, a movable Igloo themed hotel in the North Pole has garnered a lot of attention recently because of a pricey package that requires people to shell out $100,000. Dubbed as a once in a lifetime experience that happens only once a month in April, it has been proposed by the head of a Finnish luxury hospitality company Luxury Action, Janne Honkanen, who is planning on making it an exclusive yet unforgettable experience.

The luxury venture will witness the opening of a hotel on wheels at the freeing North Pole and will give a unique and eco-friendly experience to all those who can shell out $105,000 for a package of 5 nights. The hotel is ready to welcome its first set of guests in the year 2020 and will be operational in the month of April from thereon. Honkanen said that he felt it is the right time to offer an amazing experience to his guests with explorers and scientists in a secure way.

The guests willing to take up this rare offer will get the chance to stay in a glass-walled and a heated Igloo at night where they will get the opportunity to have a starry experience and probably have the chance to witness the Northen lights through the glass made ceilings above them and during the day they will be on a sightseeing tour, meeting locals and researchers working nearby and if lucky catch the sight of the Arctic wildlife.