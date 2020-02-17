Things To Do In Philadelphia That Will Convince You To Plan A Trip, Pronto

From wandering along the Boathouse Row or touring the Independence Hall, to just refuelling yourself with the best cheesesteak - there is a lot Philadelphia has to offer. Contemplating a trip to Philadelphia? Here are some of the best things to do in Philadelphia that may just convince you.

Things to do in Philly

The Liberty Bell

The bell is a symbol of freedom-seekers around the world. The bell can be visited anytime during the year and it needs no tickets or charges. You can also take several photos in front of soaring glass walls overlooking the Independence Hall.

Philadelphia Museum of Art

In the year 1976, Rocky’s first triumphant run on the silver screen and then onwards the place has gained its popularity. Travellers travel from all around the world just to embark on their own jog up the stairs, pumping their fists in the air as they cherish the spectacular view of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and the city skyline.

LOVE

The AMOR sculpture is a Spanish version of the LOVE sculpture. It is on display at Sister Cities Park, it is just a short walk from LOVE Park. The sculpture was recently restored and repainted, and the park was entirely redesigned to add more green areas and a high-tech water feature.

Reading Terminal Market

You can visit the former railroad terminal named as Center City’s 125-year-old Reading Terminal Market. It serves as both a dazzling tourist destination and a source for fresh produce, seafood, meats and cheese for locals.

City Hall

It is one of the tallest buildings in the U.S. You can enjoy exploring the building's interiors and can also learn the building's history, art and architecture. It is located below the 37-foot-tall, 27-ton bronze statue of William Penn atop the clock tower.

Delaware River waterfront

One of the main reasons to visit this place is because of the gorgeous view of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge — which connects Philadelphia to New Jersey. It attracts nature lovers. It forms a source of calm for many.

How to reach Philly from NYC

By Train - The quickest way to travel. The entire trip will take about 1 hour 15-30 minutes, depending on schedules. Amtrak is a much faster option, taking between 60 and 90 minutes.

By Bus- Bus service from New York City to Philadelphia is an easy, affordable option for visitors. The trip takes about two to three hours, depending on the traffic.