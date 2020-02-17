The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Things To Do In Philadelphia That Will Convince You To Plan A Trip, Pronto

Travel

Here is a list of few of the interesting things to do in Philadelphia that may just make you want to plan a day trip to Philadelphia as soon as you can.

Written By Akanksha Ghotkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
things to do in philadelphia

From wandering along the Boathouse Row or touring the Independence Hall, to just refuelling yourself with the best cheesesteak - there is a lot Philadelphia has to offer. Contemplating a trip to Philadelphia? Here are some of the best things to do in Philadelphia that may just convince you.

Things to do in Philly

The Liberty Bell

The bell is a symbol of freedom-seekers around the world. The bell can be visited anytime during the year and it needs no tickets or charges. You can also take several photos in front of soaring glass walls overlooking the Independence Hall. 

Also Read: Blackface Again Mars Philadelphia’s Troubled New Year Parade

Philadelphia Museum of Art

In the year 1976, Rocky’s first triumphant run on the silver screen and then onwards the place has gained its popularity. Travellers travel from all around the world just to embark on their own jog up the stairs, pumping their fists in the air as they cherish the spectacular view of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and the city skyline.

Also Read: Philadelphia: Family Adopts Stray Dog That Wandered Into Their Home

LOVE

The AMOR sculpture is a Spanish version of the LOVE sculpture. It is on display at Sister Cities Park, it is just a short walk from LOVE Park. The sculpture was recently restored and repainted, and the park was entirely redesigned to add more green areas and a high-tech water feature.

Reading Terminal Market 

You can visit the former railroad terminal named as Center City’s 125-year-old Reading Terminal Market. It serves as both a dazzling tourist destination and a source for fresh produce, seafood, meats and cheese for locals.

Also Read: Philadelphia 76ers Bag Thrilling Win On Road Vs Boston Celtics, Joel Embiid Drops 38 Pts

City Hall 

It is one of the tallest buildings in the U.S. You can enjoy exploring the building's interiors and can also learn the building's history, art and architecture. It is located below the 37-foot-tall, 27-ton bronze statue of William Penn atop the clock tower.

Delaware River waterfront 

One of the main reasons to visit this place is because of the gorgeous view of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge — which connects Philadelphia to New Jersey. It attracts nature lovers. It forms a source of calm for many.

Also Read: MLB Trade Rumours: Philadelphia Phillies Snap Up Didi Gregorius In $14 Million Deal

How to reach Philly from NYC

By Train - The quickest way to travel. The entire trip will take about 1 hour 15-30 minutes, depending on schedules. Amtrak is a much faster option, taking between 60 and 90 minutes.

By Bus- Bus service from New York City to Philadelphia is an easy, affordable option for visitors. The trip takes about two to three hours, depending on the traffic.

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MHA EXPLAINS BRITISH MP'S DEPORT
ANOTHER JAMIA VIDEO EMERGES
OWAISI: 'FIR AGAINST DELHI COPS'
MASOOD AZHAR GOES 'MISSING'
IPL 2020: MUMBAI INDIANS FIXTURES
THEATRE COMMAND STRUCTURE IN INDIA