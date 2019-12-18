Philadelphia: Family Adopts Stray Dog That Wandered Into Their Home

A Philadelphia based family adopted a stray dog that wandered into their home on a rainy day. According to reports, the stray puppy was wandering on the footpath before he entered Jack Jokinen's house. Jokinen posted a tweet saying that he was clueless about where the dog had come from.

I just woke up to this puppy in my house and we have no idea how it got here. pic.twitter.com/OZMystNsZE — JJ (@JJFromTheBronx) December 14, 2019

Stray puppy gets a loving home

Jokinen posted another tweet that had a video recording showing how the dog managed to enter his house.

Here is the full story of this dog and next steps.



Please share!! pic.twitter.com/pykm5iAGqa — JJ (@JJFromTheBronx) December 14, 2019

Jokinen continued to give updates about the situation and the first thing he did was to dry up the puppy and take it to a veterinary doctor. After a proper checkup at the clinic, Jack said that the dog's vitals were normal however the teeth were damaged and the pup had never been vaccinated before.

After their trip to the veterinary hospital, Jokinen and his family were in a dilemma of leaving the abandoned puppy at a dog shelter or should they take it home with them and ultimately they decided to adopt it a member of their family.

Netizens appauld the family's decision

The entire incident prompted to write a few wonderful messages for Jack Jokinen and his family.

One person wrote that the family had done a great thing by taking the dog in and giving it a safe environment to live in.

You did a great thing for this dog. I hope you keep him, or foster him until he's ready for his forever home :) you and the guy who closed the door and your wife are doing great things. — Adam (@slowtrain22) December 15, 2019

Another person recalled his story about how he met his dog at the front door.

Dog gets adopted after 500 days in shelter

In another incident, a fiver-year-old dog was adopted for Chirstmas after spending 500 days in an animal shelter. Bonita had been staying at an SPCA shelter for nearly a year and a half.In the long span of months, the dog was looked over by many people and it was likely that she would spend her Christmas at the shelter this year as well. It was until December 12, that Ray Kinz adopted her.

Kimberly LaRussa, the event coordinator at the Niagara SPCA, said that everyone loved Bonita. He also said that a lot of the employees were used to seeing her every day and they were all going to miss her. While Bonita was leaving the shelter, employees at the shelter formed a human tunnel and threw what looked to be glitter at her. Bonita who could not contain her excitement, jumped a lot of times.

(With inputs from agencies)