Philadelphia 76ers Bag Thrilling Win On Road Vs Boston Celtics, Joel Embiid Drops 38 Pts

Basketball News

NBA 2019-20: The Philadelphia 76ers registered a 115-109 win against the Boston Celtics. Here are the player ratings, key moments and highlights from the game

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Boston Celtics 115-109 on Thursday night (Friday morning IST). The game took place at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Joel Embiid scored a double-double for the Sixers with a season-high 38 points, 13 rebounds and 6 assists. Tobias Harris also added 23 points. Mike Scott and Josh Richardson scored 15 and 14 points respectively. The Sixers have now won 4 consecutive games. 

Kemba Walker scored a team-high 29 points and 8 assists for the Celtics. Enes Kanter followed with 20 points and 9 rebounds. Gordon Hayward, Daniel Theis and Jayson Tatum scored 19, 16 and 15 points respectively. This was the Celtics' first loss at home this season. 

NBA 2019-20: Philadelphia 76ers beat Boston Celtics 115-109

The Celtics opened the game with an 8-point lead, but the Sixers scored back-to-back points and tied the score. The Celtics were ahead 36-28 by the end of Q1. By the end of Q2, the Celtic's had a 3-point lead, but the Sixers outscored them in the second half. With just over 2 minutes left in the game, the Sixers had a 106-97 advantage. Walker then made 3 free throws, and Kanter made a tip-in. Hayward then scored a jumper, which reduced the score difference to 106-104 with around a minute left to the game. Tatum shot a three-pointer over Embiid to make it a one-point game. However, Embiid made 5 of 6 free throws in the last 26 seconds of the game. The Sixers were leading by 4 points with 15 seconds left on the clock, and Embiid blocked a shot be Theis which won the Sixers their game. 

NBA 2019-20: Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics player ratings

Philadelphia 76ers

  • Ben Simmons – 4.5/10
  • Tobias Harris – 6/10
  • Joel Embiid – 8.5/10
  • Josh Richardson – 6/10
  • James Ennis – 4/10
  • Furkan Korkmaz – 7/10
  • Kyle O’Quinn – 4.5/10
  • Mike Scott – 6/10
  • Matisse Thybulle – 5/10

Boston Celtics

  • Jayson Tatum – 5/10
  • Jaylen Brown – 6/10
  • Daniel Theis – 6/10
  • Gordon Hayward – 6/10
  • Kemba Walker – 7/10
  • Enes Kanter – 6/10
  • Brad Wanamaker – 2/10 

Published:
