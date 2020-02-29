Things To Do This Weekend In Kolkata That Will Help You To Declutter Monotony; Read

Kolkata which is also known as the 'City of Joy' is the ideal place to be if you admire a slow-paced and peaceful life. If you wish to break free from the monotony of the everyday hustle-bustle of your daily life, Kolkata has varied options when it comes to exploration. Be it its glorious history or the modern-day architecture, Kolkata is the city with an effortless blend of the rich culture and heritage. Read on to know what exciting things one can do in the city over the weekend.

Things to do in Kolkata over the weekend

Bask in the beauty of the intricate architecture

Each lane and building in Kolkata has a story to tell. One can explore the historical monuments or the temples to dig deeper into the rich architectural beauty of the city. One can also visit the Victoria Memorial which is located at the Queen's Valley in the city. The other attraction in the city is the National Museum in Alipore.

Marvel at the diverse wildlife

Kolkata is abode to the Sunderbans which sees varied wildlife. This mangrove land is also home to the Royal Bengal Tiger. The Sunderbans is touted to be one of the most popular tourist attractions. The place can be a visual delight especially for nature lovers over the weekend.

A delight for the shopaholics

Be it clothes, books, food or jewellery, Kolkata is a shopaholic's ultimate delight. One can explore and shop their favourite items in some reasonable rates with loads of options to explore. There are also some intricate artifacts that are available that are curated by the local skilled labourers. For all the bookworms out there, places like College Street and Oxford Bood Store are the perfect options.

