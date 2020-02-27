Places To Visit In India During March To Get A Soothing Getaway; Check Out The List

With scorching summers approaching, one always thinks about planning a holiday at a place with cold weather conditions so as to relax and have a little getaway from the unbearable hot summers. In the month of March, there are many parts of India that get extremely hot making it unbearable to stay outside the houses. So planning a vacation at a cold place won’t be a bad idea. Here are a few places to visit in March to have a little relaxation from the unbearable hot summer.

Kashmir

Kashmir is called “Heaven on earth” and the mesmerising beauty of this land has always attracted tourists from around the world. The panoramic views of the great Himalayas and surreal greenery will make you fall in love with this beautiful place. Chilly climate, snowfall during the winter season and green sprawling valleys are breathtaking. It is a fantastic spot to visit in March as the place has mild weather conditions at this time.

Rishikesh

Rishikesh, an amazing hill station located in Uttrakhand is the traveller’s paradise. It is a new addition to the hipster attraction in India, which is quite popular among the youth. When you want to take a break from a daily routine and drown yourself in meditation and something peaceful then it is a great spot for yoga and meditation.

The best attraction of Rishikesh includes The Beatles Ashram, Jumpin Heights, Neer Garh Waterfall, Ram Jhula, Laxman Jhula, Shivpuri, Neelkanth Mahadev Temple, Kaudiyala, etc. There are some camping spots and pilgrimage spots as well.

Leh Ladakh

The mountain framed- Leh is travel-friendly and full of attractions. The serene surroundings, exotic landscapes, dotted with whitewashed houses and stupas, steeply rocky ridge of the Old Town and Tibetan style fort and palace are the major attractions for the tourists here.

Auli

Dotted with the apple orchards, old oaks and pine trees there is no dearth of natural beauty in Auli. Apart from skiing, you can also go for numerous treks in the hills of Garhwal Himalayas and enjoy the views of the snow-draped mountains. It is a popular skiing destination in India because of its steep slopes and clean environment.

Darjeeling

Darjeeling is known to be a perfect destination for outdoor enthusiasts. It is has popular places to visit which includes Tiger Hill, Batasia Loop, and the War Memorial, and the Himalayan Zoological Park and Snow Leopard Breeding Center.

