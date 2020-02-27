This Coorg Resort Makes Its Guests Pay A Price For Food Wastage

In order to reduce the wastage of food, a resort in Coorg, Karnataka has come with a unique initiative. It has been reported that the luxurious Ibnii Spa Resort in Coorg have started charging for wastage of food. It has been reported that the percentage of food wastage is quite drastic. The guests are charged Rs 100 for every 10gms of food that they waste. The food is weighed in from if the guests and shown to them while checking out. The guests have to directly put the money in a donation box, that donated the money to a non-profit organisation that feeds orphan children.

Ibnii Spa Resort in Coorg

According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (UNFAO), approximately one-third of the world’s food is wasted in a year. This food is enough to feed a whopping amount of 2 billion people. The initiative started by the resort is hence a great one which will surely be great in helping reduce the wastage of food. According to a travel website, the media reports that they referred to state that the number of trash bins which were a total number of 14 has come down to just 1. Hence, it is safe to say that the wastage of food has drastically decreased.

According to the reports of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (UNFAO), the water used each year to produce food is approximately equal to three times the volume of Lake Geneva. It has also been reported that the volume of the water wasted is approximately equivalent to the yearly flow of the Volga River in Russia. Annually, the consequences of wasting food are more than $ 500 billion.

