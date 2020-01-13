Things To Do In Coorg And Places To Visit In The Scotland Of India

Popularly known as the Scotland of India, Coorg is a beautiful destination to spend a perfect vacation with your family and loved ones. Covered with widely spread coffee plants and lush green forest, its stunning landscapes are a delightful sight to its visitors.

Whether you are a nature lover, or an adventure enthusiast, or looking for a perfect honeymoon stay, Coorg stops for all kind of travellers. The place is among those destinations that can be enjoyed throughout the year.

Take a look below for some of the best locations and plan your trip to Coorg.

ALSO READ: Things To Do In Meghalaya And Places To Visit To Experience The Nature At Its Best

Omkareshwara Temple

Located in the Western Ghats of Karnataka, this beautiful temple captivates the travellers with its serene ambience and unique architecture. The temple was established in the year 1820 by King Lingarajendra II. It also exhibits an interesting architecture that lures wanderers from near and far. The amalgamation of Gothic and Islamic architecture is a unique experience, one must surely encounter while holidaying in Coorg.

Abbey Falls

One such breathtaking place in Coorg is Abbey Falls, which is located 1 km from the town of Madikeri. The waterfall is located between coffee multiple plantations and spice estates. The falls has a wild beauty and the roaring sound of the waterfalls can be heard from the road. The best time to visit Abbey Falls is November and December, just after monsoons.

ALSO READ: Best Places To Visit In January For A Memorable Vacation In 2020

Dubare Elephant Camp

This camp is situated on the banks of River Kaveri in Coorg. One of the popular tourist spots, the camp attracts tourists, especially wildlife enthusiasts from all over the world. Elephant Camp at Dubare is the project undertaken by the forest department and jungle lodges and resorts. Not just interaction with elephants, tourists also get mesmerising natural settings consisting of lush greenery and refreshing environment.

Harangi Dam

An interesting and attractive tourist spot, Harangi dam is situated in the Hudgur village near Kushalnagar if Coorg district. It has a height of 47 meters and length of 846 meters creating a marvellous view of forceful streams of water. Apart from being a popular picnic spot, it is good even for a family outing where one can relax and spend some calm moments with his or her loved ones.

ALSO READ: Places To Visit In Varkala For A Once In A Lifetime Experience

ALSO READ: Things To Do In Sleepy Hollow And Places To Visit In This 'unusual' Village