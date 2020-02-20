River Rafting: From Coorg To Dubare, Here Are Some Of Karnataka's Top Spots To Hit

River rafting is a recreational activity which features the use of an inflatable raft to navigate a river. The adventure sport has a few risks associated with it. However, the risks are what enhances the river rafting experience for many adrenaline junkies.

If one is tired their mundane schedule and wants to try something adventurous with friends then river rafting is one of the perfect options that one can opt for. The state of Karnataka has some of the best options when it comes to river rafting. Check them out

Read | River Rafting Near Pune: Adventurous River Rafting Places In Maharashtra

River Rafting in Coorg

Coorg is also called the Scotland of India owing to its white water river rafting. People who have experienced river rafting in Coorg, swear by it and say that it is an amazing experience.

The Barapole River in the South of Coorg offers an unforgettable river rafting experience for all those seeking adventure and thrills with class rapids during the rainy season from July to October.

Read | River Rafting: Best Locations Worldwide To Try The Adventure Sport

River Rafting in Dubare

Dubare is a forest camp that is best known for its elephant camp which lies on the banks of the river Kaveri. But Dubare also caters those who want to go river rafting. Cutting through the rapids in the Kaveri is bound to be an intense adventure for anyone.

Read | Things To Do In Delhi This Weekend: Check Out The Best Places To Visit

River Rafting in Bheemeshwari

The river Cauvery has plenty of force in this region for a great river rafting experience, and the best place to go is Camp Bheemeshwari. The place has many flat grounds. One can even hop off the raft for a quick dip in the water. When the monsoon season hit and is in its full glory, the Rapids go up a notch or so to Grade 3 and can be a thrilling experience.

Read | How Much Does A Honeymoon In Bali Cost In The Month Of April?

Read | Bengaluru: 3 Best Places Near The City To Visit For A Mini Getaway

Image Credits: Shutterstock