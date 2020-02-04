This Valentine's Day 2020, Take Your Partner To THESE Wonderful Places

From trying out adventure sports, strolling along the streets of a new place, or immersing yourselves in the culture and history of a gorgeous place; there is so much you can do with your partner. Below listed are some great travel destinations for couples to travel this Valentine's day 2020. And make sure you inform your better half, book your tickets, pack your bags and get along on another journey of surprises and adventure together.

Paris

It seems that when it comes to romance, the old favourites are still the best. Paris is the most romantic city in the world. The French ‘City of Love’ is an ideal destination for couples looking to romance in a beautiful city. You and your partner could cruise down with a romantic dinner, or go up the Eiffel tower, or simply take a long walk in the city.

Cyprus

Cyprus is known for its fascinating history of archaeological sites making it the ideal destination for nature lovers and history buffs alike. Explore the ancient castles, marvel at the beauty of the waterfalls and get the chance to see exciting sea caves no matter what time of the year it is.

Also read | Ranveer Singh And Other B'town Celebs To Take Valentine's Day Outfit Inspiration From

Maldives

The Maldives is known for its crystal-clear waters and tropical climate. The place is an ideal destination for couples looking to spend a relaxing Valentine’s weekend amidst perfect beaches and turquoise lagoons. With minimal chances of rainfall in February, Maldives offer a wealth of activities for all tastes, ranging from snorkelling and scuba-diving to swimming, surfing, and sunbathing.

Also read | Valentine’s Day Makeup Looks You Can Try To Impress Your Date

Georgia

Explore the Georgian Capital, Tbilisi to admire the city’s iconic landmarks. Make sure to walk down Rustaveli Avenue and explore the beautiful architecture of the Opera House and the Rustaveli Theatre. Georgia’s climate is quite diverse, with the Caucasus mountains and the Black Sea both playing a part in the differing weather conditions.

Also read | Valentine’s Day Traditions: Unique Practices& Celebrations From Countries Around The World

Also read | Nail Trends 2020: Check Out These Amazing Nail Trends Ideal For Valentine's Day

Image courtesy: Canva