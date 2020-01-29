The Debate
Ranveer Singh And Other B'town Celebs To Take Valentine's Day Outfit Inspiration From

Bollywood News

Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are some popular male celebs who give out true fashion inspiration when it comes to dressing up for date night

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ranveer Singh

Actors today have upped their style game, have become trendsetters.Be it Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor or any other Bollywood actor, they always manage to give major fashion goals with their stylish outfits. The outfits flaunted by these male stars are just perfect for any social events or formal meets. Below listed are some outfit inspiration from these male celebs that you can try at your next date-

Also read | Shahid Kapoor's Gym Looks That Will Make You Go 'Dil Bole Hadippa!'

From Ranveer Singh to Varun Dhawan, celeb-inspired date looks to try this valentine:

Ranveer Singh will definitely give you some quirky date outfit iinspiration  with these pictures

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Image courtesy: @ranveersingh

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Image courtesy: @ranveersingh

Also read | Ranveer Singh 'surprised' On Seeing A Fan's Phone Cover; Know Why

Here are some best date outfit ideas from Shahid Kapoor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

Image courtesy: @shahidkapoor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

Image courtesy: @shahidkapoor

Also read | Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput's Combined Net Worth Will Shock You: Read

Varun Dhawan in these pictures will surely give you some major fashion goals to get inspired by

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

Image courtesy: @varundvn

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

Image courtesy: @varundvn

Also read | Varun Dhawan Has Been Linked Up To THESE Childhood Buddies Of His

Ayushmann Khuranna in these date outfits will inspire you with some stylish looks

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

Image courtesy: @ayushmannk

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

Image courtesy: @ayushmannk

Also read | Ayushmann Khurrana And Tahira Put In The "backseat" On Games' Night By Twinkle Khanna

 

 

Published:
