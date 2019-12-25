Things To Do In Indiranagar: Top Dessert Parlours In Bengaluru You Must Visit

For all the sweet lovers in Bengaluru, look no further as Indiranagar has a collection of the best dessert parlours. Along with their massive popularity for pubs and luxury brand shopping, Indiranagar has dessert parlours that don't just offer the ice cream, but also provide with light snacks and burgers alongside the variety of ice cream options. Here are the top 5 picks for the ice cream parlours in Indiranagar.

Best dessert and ice cream parlours in Indiranagar

Milano Ice Cream, Indiranagar

Venue: 460, Shri Krishna Temple Rd, Indira Nagar 1st Stage, Stage 1, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

Customer favourites include Truffle Ice cream, French Crepe with Nutella Sauce, Strawberry Sundae, Strawberry Sorbet, Banana Split, and Fresh Fruit with Vanilla Gelato.

Corner House Ice Cream, Indiranagar

Venue: 12th Main Rd, HAL 2nd Stage, Appareddipalya, Indiranagar, Bengaluru,

Vanilla Ice Cream with Jelly, Fruit Jackpot, Super Scooper, Death by Chocolate, and Brownie Fudge Sundae are some of the poular choices from the Corner house.

Stoner Ice-creams

Venue: Zatakia Centre, 50, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

Top picks include Oreo Explosion, Nutty Fudgy, Kiddy Kat Strawberry, Kiddy Kat Chocolate, Crunchy Ferrero and Chocolate Lava, Apple Cinnamon, and Monkey Business. Stoner ice cream parlour is a cafe along with being a dessert parlour and thus offers many savoury snacks options as well.

Cream Stone

Venue: No.621 /B, 12th Main Rd, 7th Cross, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar

The highlight of Cream stone is their sundaes which are made with fresh ingredients. Top picks include Willy Wonka, Choco almond jar ice cream, and Nuts almond ice cream.

Apsara Ice Creams

Venue: 100/1B, 2nd Main Road, 10th Cross Rd, Indira Nagar 1st Stage, Bengaluru,

The popular ice cream options include Aam ras, Pani puri, watermelon and guava which are heavily recommended by most of the customers. You can get many flavours at this ice cream store, some even as unusual as tamarind.