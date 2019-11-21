Christmas: Here Are A Few Churches In Bangalore You Can Visit

Christmas is soon approaching and a lot of people are eagerly waiting for the festival. A lot of people visit Churches on Christmas day to read mass and also see the decorations that have been made. Bangalore has people of different ethnic and religious identities and Christmas is celebrated in various parts of the city. The city also has many churches that were made during the colonial era. Here are a few churches in Bangalore you can visit on Christmas day, where you can spend time with your friends and family and enjoy the holiday.

Read Also| Christmas 2019: Sara And Ananya's Outfits To Take Cues From This Festive Season

St. Mary's Basilica

St. Mary's Basilica Church is located in Shivajinagar. It is the oldest church in Bangalore. While the present building was constructed in 1973, there was a small church present there from the 17th century. This is the only minor Basilica church in Karnataka. This status was given to it by Pope Paul VI. This church is beautifully decorated during Christmas.

Read Also| World's First Christmas Card Goes On Display At The Dickens Museum In London

Infant Jesus Church

The Infant Jesus Church is located in Viveknagar. It was constructed to honour the Infant Jesus in Prague. The church is believed to be attached to many miracles. It was built in 1971 as a small church, but after it gained popularity in 2005, a new church was built next to the old one. On a regular day, masses are given in 7 languages.

Read Also| Christmas Delicacies: Easy Butter Cookie Recipe For Beginners

Holy Trinity Church

Holy Trinity Church is located at the Trinity Circle on MG road. It was built by the British in 1851 and is one of the prominent landmarks in the city. Its architecture style resembles the English Renaissance style. This is one of the most popular churches in the city and Christmas here is also very joyous.

Read Also| Christmas Movie Releases: Films That Are Set To Release This Holiday Season