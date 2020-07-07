5 Monuments To Visit In India During Unlock 2.0: Golden Temple, Red Fort, And More

On July 2, the Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, Prahlad Singh Patel, announced that all ASI-protected Indian monuments would be open to the public during the Unlock 2.0 phase. This announcement was made by Prahlad Singh Patel on his official Twitter handle. Due to the Covid-19 lockdown, over 3000 ASI monuments had been closed for visitors from March 17, 2020. However, 820 monuments were allowed to reopen on June 8, 2020. People will be allowed to visit the monuments only if they abide by the Covid-19 precautions and maintain social distancing. Here is a list of top 5 monuments to visit in India in the Unlock 2.0 phase:

After a shutdown of more than 100 days, the @ASIGoI protected monuments are set to open for public from today i.e 6th July, 2020 while following all the SOP guidelines issued by the Central Government. pic.twitter.com/IESYOqvfYY — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) July 6, 2020

Red Fort, Delhi

Declared as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the lofty fortress represents the zenith of Mughal art. The Red Fort attains a great level of historic and political importance due to which the Prime Minister of India hoists the tricolour flag at the fort every Independence Day. Located in the Netaji Subhash Marg at Chandni Chowk, the monument receives millions of tourists every year.

The Golden Temple, Amritsar

The Golden Temple is one of the holiest Sikh shrines of the country. The temple is not only famous for its gold carving but also for providing charitable meals to 50,000 people daily. The gorgeous structure is built beside a man-made pool which makes the site even more pleasing to the eye.

Qutub Minar, Delhi: Tallest Brick Minaret

A landmark in the history of Delhi Sultanate, the Qutub Minar has achieved the title of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Delhi. Located in the Mehrauli area of Delhi, the Qutub Munar houses beautiful mosques and funerary buildings due to which it is regarded as a masterpiece of art. Your Delhi Darshan is incomplete if you do not visit this awe-inspiring monument of India.

Amer Fort, Jaipur:

Popularly known as Jaipur ka Kila or Amer ka Kila, this mighty fort is a famous tourist spot. Built of white marble, pink and yellow sandstone, this magnificent fort houses four beautiful courtyards that add to its grandeur and elegance. Jaleb Chowk is the Main Courtyard, followed by the Diwan-i-Aam (hall of the public). The Sheesh Mahal also referred to as the Palace of Mirrors is the most famous attraction of the fort. The spell-bound structure made in glass was dedicated to the wives of the King.

Sanchi Stupa, Madhya Pradesh:

The Sanchi Stupa is located 60 km away from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. This stupa has special significance for Buddhists as it represents the spiritual body of Buddha containing his relics such as hair, teeth and bones. The Stupa receives a special mention for its carved panels as they depict the life of Buddha.

India is home to diverse cultures, and traditions. There isn't a better way of relishing the rich cultural heritage of the country than visiting the gem-like monuments of this country. Thanks to Unlock 2.0, you can now visit the monument that has been on your bucket list since so long.

