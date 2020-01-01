Top Three Places To Visit In Kashmir For Tourists Looking For A Calm And Serene Holiday

Kashmir is the northernmost region of the Indian subcontinent. Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh are blessed with all the four seasons. It abounds with stunning Chinar trees that turn the entire valley yellow and red when the autumn arrives. Famous for the silver lakes that turn golden at the first ray of the sun and the crystal blue rivers that run down from icy mountains, Kashmir is also home to the valley of flowers. Kashmir is rightly called “Paradise on Earth”. Here is a list of places that one must visit on their next vacation.

Must-visit places in Kashmir:

Pahalgam

Pahalgam is known as the Valley of Shepherds. It is a popular tourist destination and is located 45 kilometres from Anantnag on the banks of Lidder River. Pahalgam has a long and cold winter and mild summer. The lush green meadows and pristine waters attract tourists from all over the world. Pahalgam has a lot of nearby places to visit as well.

These include Chandanwari, which is famous for its snow bridge. Baisaran, which has pine forests that present a picturesque view of snow-clad mountains. Aru is a charming meadow that can be reached walking or by taxi along a mountain path. Tarsar Lake calls for a delightful camping experience with flower meadows at Sikiwas, which is 24 km from Pahalgam.

Gulmarg

Gulmarg is the meadow of flowers and is one of Asia’s premier hill resorts known for its legendary beauty. It is a prime location and offers a lot to its visitors. Gulmarg is located 56km north of Srinagar and has the first established ski resort by the British. Gulmarg also offers a lot of snow games, and the most popular one among the tourists is riding a sledge and being pulled along the snow-covered roads or gentle slopes.

Sonmarg

Sonmarg is a town in Jammu and Kashmir with snow-laden fields, surrounded by majestic glaciers and serene lakes. Sonmarg is also known as ‘the Meadow of gold’ and has a picturesque view. It is located 80 km northeast of Srinagar at an elevation of around 2800 km from sea level.

Sonmarg is surrounded by snow-capped mountains along with the loveliest flower collection and is among the top destinations for people who are looking for adventure. Sonmarg offers whitewater rafting, hiking, and skiing, which are among the many things the place has to offer.

