UNESCO Sites In Delhi That You Must Visit In National Capital

The National Capital of India, Delhi, offers countless historical places that will take you on a journey back in time. A heritage walk through the city will give you a chronicled account of the kings and queens of the bygone era. Delhi tourism includes a city with great history, empires, religion, priceless monuments, and sacrifices. Here is a list of UNESCO sites in Delhi that you must visit.

Humanyun’s Tomb

This tomb was built for the Mughal emperor Humayun in the year 1570. The design of the tomb depicts charbagh (four-quadrant gardens with four rivers, which is a representation of Quranic paradise) where the pools are joined by channels. The gigantic tomb rests on a tall and wide terraced platform and is surmounted by a marble-clad double dome. This garden-tomb was chosen as a World Heritage site by UNESCO in 1993. Also, it is the first significant structure symbolising the Mughal dynasty.

Qutub Minar

The Minar, which is touted to be the world’s tallest minaret made up of bricks, is 73 meters or 293.5 feet tall, consisting of five storeys. Founder of the Delhi Sultanate, Qutb-Ud-din-Aibak began building this gigantic structure in 1192. The three lower stories are made up of sandstone, the fourth of marble, and the final tower of marble and sandstone. Apart from this sky-soaring minaret, the Alai-Darwaza is a great tourist attraction. The Minar and its monuments were designated as a World Heritage Site by the UNESCO in 1993.

The Red Fort

The Red Fort, built-in 1639, served as the palace fort of Shahjahanabad, the new capital of the great Shah Jahan. He was the fifth Mughal emperor who ruled India. The fort consists of massive enclosing walls made up of red sandstone. Adjacent to this monumental fort stands the Salimgarh fort which, together with the Red Fort forms the Red Fort Complex. Red Fort was named one among the UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Delhi in the year 2007 for its amazing beauty and different architectural designs.

