Best Places To Visit In February In India Without The Usual Tourist Crowd

February is the best time to go for a vacation in India. There is none of that usual rush of tourists and the weather is also pleasant, not too cold and not too hot. Here is a list of the best places to visit in February in India:

Goa

Although the winter carnival is the best time to visit this party hub of India, Goa is also one of the best places to visit in February. One can also head down there for Valentine’s Day and enjoy a romantic time with their partners on the beach. Other places to visit in Goa are Basilica of Bom Jesus, Dudhasagar Falls, Fort Aguada and Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary.

Thekkady

Thekkady in Kerala is one of the best places to visit in February. The lush green forests against the black soil of Western Ghats is a treat to the eyes. Thekkady also has a rich wildlife with spectacular backwaters. For all the nature enthusiasts, Thekkady is the place for February travel destinations.

Gulmarg

Want to spend a holiday rolling on snowy meadows? Then Gulmarg is the place to be. One of the best places to visit in February, Gulmarg offers skiing and other snow activates like snowboarding, trekking and ice skating. Other places to visit in and around Gulmarg are Alpathar lake, Khilanmarg, Maharani Temple, Ningli Nalla and St. Mary Church. One at plan their stay at the Khyber resort in Gulmarg.

Kodaikanal

The pride of Tamil Nadu is one of the best places to visit in February. It is also suitable for trekking and a wide variety of flowers bloom during this month. One can also go for stargazing. Although February is also a touristy month, the crowd is comparatively less and prices are also slashed. Places to visit here are Kodaikanal Lake, Silver Cascade falls and Byrant park.

