Unexplored Hill Stations In Himachal Pradesh You Must Visit For A Blissful Trip

India is a country that offers a lot of diversity not only when it comes to people and cultures but also in the sceneries. With the Himalayas in the north and the Western Ghats along the west coast of India, every region in India is different from the other one. Himachal Pradesh, best known for hill stations like Shimla and Manali, is one of the states which has many beautiful tourist destinations that haven’t been explored yet. Here is a list of unexplored hill stations that you must know about before planning your next vacation.

Barog

Barog is a place in Himachal Pradesh that is 6,000 ft above sea level and is located in the Solan District of Himachal Pradesh. Choor Chandni Peak is a peak in Barog which is a prime tourist attraction of that region. Other prominent tourist spots in Barog are Dagshai, the Vishal Shiva Temple, Dolanji Bon Monastery, and Renuka Lake. In addition to this, the Sholoni Devi Temple, Children's Park, and Jawahar Park are also frequented by tourists. Barog is not a highly commercialised place, which is why it has remained unexplored.

Chamba

This is another beautiful yet underrated hill station in Chamba, which is located in Tehri Garhwal District. The place is surrounded by deodar and pine trees. The hill station is known for apple and apricot orchards. A few places to visit in this area are the Gabbar Singh Negi Memorial and the Shri Bageshwar Mahadev Mandir.

Also Read | Ex-Trump Adviser Hill Urges US Lawmakers To Not Fall For 'Politically Driven Falsehoods'

Also Read | Hill Stations: The Best Hill Stations In India You Can Visit During Winter

Kiarighat

This is a beautiful place for nature lovers. Kiarighat is located at a distance of around 19km from the district of Solan. The place offers a lot of calm and peace, which is a salient feature of the mountains.

Also Read | Dharamshala: Best Places To Eat In The Picturesque Hill Station

Mashobra

A beautiful destination to stop by when travelling in Himachal Pradesh is Mashobra. It is located in the district of Shimla. It has Reserve Forest Sanctuary which offers an opportunity to observe rare flora and fauna around the region.

Also Read | Hill Stations In Maharashtra That You Must Visit During Winters