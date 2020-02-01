Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi Join Hands For Promoting Expo 2020 Dubai

The third edition of Expo Dubai Cricket tournament came to a conclusion on January 31 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Around 32 teams from Expo’s consultants and contractors participated in the Expo 2020 Dubai where the players got a chance to meet and interact with some of the biggest stars of the game. Among the star attractions present in the final clash between CoEx Project Team and Laing O’Rourke, former cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Shahid Afridi were seen together at the ceremony.

Fantastic to visit the impressive @expo2020dubai site with @SAfridiOfficial ahead of the Expo cricket tournament’s final today, celebrating the workers putting together The World’s Greatest Show #Expo2020 #Dubai pic.twitter.com/nOgbc5fApi — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 31, 2020

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh Amazed By Sania Mirza's Victorious Comeback, Hails Tennis Ace's Win

Yuvraj Singh and Shahid Afridi add star power to Expo 2020 Dubai

Ahead of the Expo 2020 Dubai Cricket tournament final, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter and posted photos of himself alongside retired Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi. In the image, the two can be seen posing with the Expo 2020 Dubai Cricket trophy. Yuvraj Singh also added a caption in which he wrote about his experience from the visit, terming it “fantastic”.

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh Pokes Fun At Jasprit Bumrah For Showing Off BCCI Awards On Instagram

Both Yuvraj Singh and Shahid Afridi were considered as the best match-winners of their respective countries during their playing days. The two cricketers are also considered among the greatest limited-overs all-rounders of all time. Yuvraj Singh was a crucial member of India’s victorious campaigns in the ICC World T20 2007 and ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 respectively. The left-hander once hit Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over, becoming the first cricketer in the world to do so in a T20 international game. Meanwhile, Shahid Afridi was the 'Player of the Match’ in both the semi-final and final of the 2009 ICC World T20 event in England. Apart from his World Cup exploits, Afridi has hit the most number of sixes in ODI cricket.

Also Read | Aakash Chopra Shuts Down Troll After Naming Shahid Afridi As Decade's Top All-rounder

IPL 2020: Expo 2020 Dubai joins hands with Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals recently signed Expo 2020 Dubai as their lead sponsor ahead of the upcoming season. The one-year deal will see the World Expo logo appearing on the front of Royals jersey. IPL 2020 will commence on March 29 and will conclude on May 24.

Also Read | Shahid Afridi Furiously Smashes TV After Seeing Daughter Perform Indian 'aarti' At Home