'The Kapil Sharma Show' In Dubai Was A Great Success, Claims Cast; See Pictures

The Kapil Sharma Show is a comedy-based chat show that invites celebrities and entertains the audiences with some light-hearted humour. Recently, the cast of The Kapil Sharma show visited Dubai for an event filled with laughter and entertainment. It has been revealed that the cast included Kapil Sharma along with Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakraborty, Kiku Sarda amongst others. The event was reportedly a great success as the cast has been sharing pictures from their visit on their social media. Check out the social media posts here.

The Kapil Sharma Show in Dubai

Kapil Sharma on his social media thanked his fans in Dubai for being warm and hospitable. He also mentioned that the night was filled with love, laughs and happiness. In the photos shared by the actor, he can be seen hosting a live show with hundreds of people in the audience. In another picture, a young boy holding a poster of Kapil can be seen. While the crowd can be seen doubling in laughter in another picture.

Krushna Abhishek shared a video of himself all dressed up before the show and making his entry. He entered from in between the crowd and his fans can be seen screaming and going gaga over him. In his social media post, he mentions that the show was jam-packed with and that he had a great time.

Apart from Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sarda too shared a video of himself in Dubai. In his video, the cast can be seen enjoying post the show. While the audience can be heard cheering for the cast of The Kapil Sharma Show, Kiku along with Krushna and Bharti too are seen cheering.

