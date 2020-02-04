Best Romantic Restaurants In Mumbai To Visit This Valentine's Day 2020

It is that time of the year again when you can tell your partner how much you mean to them on this special day crafted for lovers. Yes, Valentine’s Day 2020 is just around the corner and lovers have just the right recipe to make it a grand affair for their better half. Romantic candlelight dinner? A date on a cruise? Partying all night? Or a quiet bonfire in the woods? But as the saying goes, “The way to his or her heart is through the stomach”, here are the best restaurants to head to for a romantic candlelight dinner in Mumbai.

Olive Bar and Kitchen

Nothing seems to beat a nice candlelight dinner amid some soothing music and warm setting. Visit the Olive Bar and Kitchen as you can treat your lady to the best culinary delights in town.

Location: 14, Below Pali Hill Tourist Hotel, Union Park, Khar, Mumbai

Timings: 8 PM to 1 AM

Cost For Two: INR 3,500/-

Ellipsis

Head to Ellipses to have a sweet affair. The amazing food of this place ranging from Nachos, Scallops, Chicken Yakitori, Truffle Pasta, Falafel, Crispy Pita, Creamy Wasabi to sweet delights like Ice Cream Sandwich, Pancakes, Melting Chocolate, and Caramelised Walnuts are simply one cannot resist. Undeniably tasty, a trip to Ellipses is perfect for those looking for romantic restaurants in Mumbai wanting to end their date on a savoury note.

Location: Amarchand Mansion, 16 Madame Cama Road, Colaba, Mumbai

Timings: 11 AM to 8 PM

Cost For Two: INR 1,500/-

Bayview Café

Head to Bayview with your better half for the best celebration of Valentine’s Day in Mumbai. The beautiful sea vanishing into the horizon, the sunset painting charming colours into the sky, and overwhelming views of the Gateway of India in the distance will totally make your time worthwhile. The cafe is also quite affordable and will not burn a hole in your pocket.

Location: Hotel Harbour View, Kerawala Chamber, Opposite Radio Club, 25, J P Ramchandani Marg, Colaba, Mumbai

Timings: 7 AM to 1:30 AM

Cost For Two: INR 800/-

Asilo

If you wish to have a romantic visit, then head to Asilo. It is also one of the most lavish and extravagant restaurants in Mumbai. Asilo offers exotic European food and gorgeous views.

Location: Level 37, 462, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400013

Timings: 5:00 PM to 1:00 AM (Monday to Thursday and Sunday); 5 AM – 5 PM (Friday and Saturday)

Cost For Two: INR 4,500/-

Image courtesy: Canva