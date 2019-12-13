India Tours: Visit Delhi, Kolkata And Darjeeling To Experience Nature In Its Purest Form

Stunning scenic beauties and a host full of activities await you when you go on a North Indian tour. With cities like Delhi, Agra, Darjeeling, Udaipur, among others offer tourist with an enriching experience of the rich history and traditional culture. If you are going to visit Northeast India you must visit these places.

Places to visit in north-east India

Darjeeling

Located in the foothills of Himalayas, Darjeeling is a quaint, little city that is one of the most popular states of the North India tour. Darjeeling is known for its aromatic tea plantations, toy trains and breathtaking views of Kanchenjunga Mountain. If you are a nature lover, this quaint little city in North-east India will be your favourite.

Jaipur

Jaipur, the capital city of Rajasthan is a great place to experience ancient history through architecture and art. Often called the Pink City, Jaipur is a vibrant amalgamation of new and old cultures and heritage. If you are in Jaipur do not forget to visit places like Udaipur, Jaisalmer and Pushkar to experience the real Rajasthani culture and cuisine.

Gangtok

The capital city of Sikkim, Gangtok, is one of the most famous hill stations in India. The city offers the best views to the Moutain ranges of Kanchenjunga. Situated amidst mountain and clouds, every visitor can relish Tibetan culture in the food and lifestyle in Gangtok.

Varanasi

Reportedly one of the oldest city of the world, Varanasi enchants its visitors with its beauty and spirituality. Also known as the spiritual capital of India, Varanasi is a pristine location for all Hindu-faith believers. One should visit this city to experience the might of faith and religion.

Kolkata

Kolkata is reportedly India's second-biggest city. Located in the East Coast, Kolkata is a hub for all Art lovers. With an aspiring artist in every lane, the city has an outburst of artists and creativity. The City of Joy has an old-world charm that never wears off.

Delhi

The capital state of India, Delhi is one of the most famous cities in the country. The narrow lanes of Delhi imbibe the colonial-era charm in them, which attracts maximum tourists who come to the city to enjoy historical monuments like Red Fort, Jama Masjid and Humayun's Tomb among others. People love to eat in Delhi.

