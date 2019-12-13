India Tours: The Classic Package Information For North To South Travel Route

India is known to be the seventh-largest country by area and the second most populated country. It is bounded by the Indian Ocean on the south, the Arabian Sea in the southwest, and the Bay of Bengal in the southeast. People are often heard saying that ‘lifetime is not enough to explore all of India’. Here is the most classic north to south trip that will give you an overview of what Incredible India has to offer. Take a look.

Route: Delhi – Varanasi – Agra – Jaipur – Jaisalmer – Jodhpur – Udaipur – Mumbai – Goa – Hampi – Kerala

This route through India is known to be one of the most popular month-long routes for travellers, especially with backpackers. The journey starts in the historically rich capital. Head east to visit one of the oldest cities. Travel west to visit the Taj Mahal, and then loop around the desert state of Rajasthan.

Explore the cities in Rajasthan (Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur) that are rich in culture and character. One can also invest in Jaisalmer's Camel Safari & Desert Camp. End the northern leg of your trip in Udaipur before taking a bus/flight to Mumbai.

Also read | Planning Last-minute Trips In December? Here Are The Best Places To Visit

Travelling to the south is more relaxing, as you will be travelling along the same coast as Mumbai. Relax on the beaches in Goa. Explore the time-bound Hampi's boulders and rice fields. Visit Kerala's beautiful state, famed for its tea plantations and backwaters.

Also read | Honeymoon In Europe: Check These Ideal Offbeat Places To Go On Your Honeymoon

Drawbacks about the trip

This journey could be quite busy depending on when you are looking to travel. This is one of the most frequented routes by travellers wanting to visit India. If you are planning on this trip, we suggest you make sure you book all your transportation and lodging well in advance.

Also read | From Tbilisi To Montaluce Winery: Take A Look At Top 5 Places To Visit In Georgia

Because all of these places are popular with tourists, on this trip you are likely to bump into more than a few. While that's not always a bad thing, we'd suggest you travel a little early (mid-July-September) if you like to avoid the crowds. Although the weather in the north would be perfect, the south would be damp but lovely.

Also read | Quiet Spots In Mumbai: List Of Places Where You Can Enjoy Sunset, Solitude & Sea Breeze