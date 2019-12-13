Travel To Goa: Check Out These Travel Options That Will Fit All The Budgets!

It is that time of the year when Goa is the hot destination as Christmas and New Year’s Eve is just around the corner. Goa offers wide range of tourist attractions and people can indulge in multiple fun and interesting activities. Here is a guide on how to reach the vacation destination around this year.

Mumbai to Goa flights

Mumbai to Goa flights are widely available throughout the year. The range of prices vary from ₹2,000k to ₹6,000k. However, the flights will have to be pre-booked to avoid high prices. It takes almost one hour thirty minutes to reach Dabolim International Airport. From the airport, one can take cabs to their respective hotels or reservations.

Mumbai to Goa trains

There are AC options in trains like the Tejas Express, Mumbai to Goa Garib Rath Express, Rajdhani Super-Fast and more. There are cheaper versions like Konkan Kanya Express and Mumbai to Goa Matsyagandha Express. For a hassle-free journey, pre-booking and reservations are a must. The prices for train tickets range from ₹200 to ₹4,000k

Mumbai to Goa buses

Frequencies in buses are the highest from Mumbai to Goa. One can hail buses from Sion-Dadar terminus. There are options in buses from Kalamboli or Vashi. The prices for buses can be anywhere between ₹400 to ₹3000k.

Make your own road trips

If there is a big group, then one can avail zoom cars or private cars and drive to Goa. Mumbai to Goa route is via Kolhapur or one can take the Ratnagiri route. Pooling in car money is a good solution for the same. The amount can go up to ₹20k which can be easily divided between the group members.

Adventure enthusiasts can go on a cycle expedition

Extreme adventure enthusiasts can go on a cycling expedition taking the old scenic routes via Sindhudurg to Goa. It is a gruelling yet exciting cycling journey, to the palm streets of Goa. The price can vary from anything between ₹5000k to ₹10000k including food stops.