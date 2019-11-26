Sikkim's Best Hidden Gems That You Should Definitely Check Out This Winter

Sikkim is home to most unexplored beauties of India. Beautifully landlocked with natural beauty, it has everything you need to relax your body and mind. You can explore some stunning sights and experience the snowfall when you travel to Sikkim. To make it a wonderful exploration, here are some of the places in Sikkim you should consider visiting.

Zuluk

This is one of the best offbeat places in Sikkim that you may visit this winter season. Zuluk is a small village situated at a higher altitude and has a very emancipating history due to its link with the silk route. Zuluk will promise you a great view of snow-capped mountains, especially during the winter season. This makes it one of the best place to visit in Sikkim. You can reach Jalpaiguri railway station and Zuluk is approximately 90 km from the station.

Do Drul Chorten

This is one of the spot in Sikkim that is uncrowded and will help you reflect on yourself. Vajra Kilaya is respected diety and is known to be one of the most eminent Chorten in Sikkim. You will get to explore ample Buddhist texts and other religious equipment. The key attraction of this place is the Stupa, which has 108 prayer wheels which can actually count your visit to Sikkim. This is located in Deorali area of Gangtok and you easily can get taxis to this place.

Tso Lhamo Lake

There are ample lakes in Sikkim, but Tso Lhamo Lake remains to be a less explored lake in Sikkim. Known to be one of the highest lakes in Sikkim, the journey may not be easy but is worth viewing. The key attraction is the turquoise blue waters of the lake. The only way to reach the place is via trekking.

Thangu

The valley of Thangu will catch your attention with its picturesque scenery. While most tourists add Lachung and Yumthang to their travel list, you should add Thangu to go offbeat. This is a rural settlement in Sikkim that will help you gain an insight into the local traditions of the place. Don't expect fancy restaurants, instead, you will get to taste one of the best local cuisines. You can get a private taxi from Gangtok which is approximately 130 km.

Yuksom

Known to be one of the oldest historic towns, Yuksom is considered to be one of the best offbeat places to visit in Sikkim. Bestowed with scenic beauty, this place will make up for an uninterrupted place for trekkers. If you are looking for spending some quiet time in the realm of nature then this is it. You can visit the old monastery of Dubdi Gompa, go for a Goechala trek or Tanshi Tenka, which is a royal place with past history. The nearest railway station is Jalpaiguri and from there you can opt for roadways via Jorethang which is approximately 5-6 hours.

