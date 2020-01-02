Winter Vacation Bags Need Not Be Heavy And Big, Here Is A Compact Solution To The Worries!

Winter calls for vacations. However, travelling to cold places requires you to do proper planning, especially when it comes to packing winter clothes and toiletries. This could prove to be a task for many. However, fret not as here we have listed a compilation to pack the perfect winter vacation travel bag.

Thermals

It is the most required item that should be on your vacation back. It will provide the comfort and warmth that you will require for the vacation destination. It is suggested to carry a pair or two thermal wear when going to a cold place.

Basics

You cannot forget to pack basics that include gloves, mufflers, socks, scarves and other essentials. It suggested to check the temperature of the place beforehand and carry specifically. There are woollen and leather gloves that you can select from. You will also need good coverage for your head.

Skincare

If you are from around Mumbai and the southern part of India, and are travelling to a winter destination in northern India or a foreign destination, then remember to pack skincare products. Moisturiser and a lip balm are a must. If you use other vanity products, pack them as per your convenience. Do not forget your toothbrush and other basics!

Layers

Carry leather, woollen and thick jackets. You can also carry a long padded jacket and woollen outer layers to protect you from the harsh winter. Carry sets of two everyone. You need not have many as it will be a huge problem to fit them all.

Footwear

A pir of shoes with good grip is suggested if you are travelling to a snow-covered region. Thick socks will also be helpful. Carry slippers for indoors if necessary. Carrying multiple footwear can give rise to space issues in the bag, it is suggested to carry only one best outdoor shoe and one indoor slip-on.

