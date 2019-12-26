4 Best Style Tips For This Winter In Mumbai That You Must Check Out

Winter is the time for you to look for style and fashion tips. The winters that we have in Mumbai gives the chance to experiment with a variety of styles since it is not either too hot or too cold in the city. You can even try out different hairstyles and makeup without worrying about it ruining with sweat. Read on to know how you can style your warm, fuzzy clothes this year.

Winter styling tips

1. Layer it up

Layering is a trend that will probably never go out fashion. It is one of the most practical ways to dress up especially if you are weak at heart when it comes to cold. You can opt for a turtle neck sweater and wear a jacket or trench coat on top of it. Pair these with a good looking pair of bottoms, preferably a pair of jeggings or jeans. Simply let your hair down and don simple makeup to let your outfit speak volumes for you.

2. Boot reboot

There is nothing better than a pair of good looking boots to ace your fashion game during winters. It is not necessary that boots can only be worn in snowing places. Wear a short dress and style it with a good looking pair of over-the-knee black boots. Or opt for ankle-length leather boots with jeans and a simple blouse or T-shirt.

3. Fur faux

Who does not like to don a nice cosy, fuzzy fur jacket on a cold winter morning? Even though there might not be any real need to don such warm jackets, no one is stopping you if you want to wear one. Pair any outfit with a nice fur jacket to give it an instant glam update.

4. Scarf scar

Scarves can be worn by probably anyone across the world at any time. You can simply wrap it around your neck or even try out different knots and styles. It is also a very practical option while travelling as it does not let the cold air enter your ears.

