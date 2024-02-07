Advertisement

Journalist TV Mahalingam has turned author with his debut novel Brahma Hathya. According to the description, it is an engrossing blend of fantasy and mythology. The book is available for pre-order now and the title will be released on January 22. The novel captures the author's penchant for mythology and fantasy and promises to be both entertaining and enlightening for its readers.

Brahma Hatya cover | IMage: Amazon

Journey of five characters take the centerstage in Brahma Hathya

The story is set in the kingdom of Mithila and brings the journey of five characters in focus- a heartbroken king fixated on soma (alcohol) and women, a young prince grappling with his Kshatriya training, a queen mother who has taken a vow of silence, a jogi with no recollection of his past and a young girl who has survived a vicious enemy—one she knows only as Ardhamukha. What begins in the mystic mountains of Kedar unravels in the palace halls of Vaishali and in the depths of the forest.

Synopsis of Brahma Hatya | Image: Amazon

The synopsis of the novel details more information about the plot of this intriguing read. "Something is stirring in the kingdom of Mithila. An ominous prophecy, fire raining down from the skies, the mystery of a severed hand and the indiscriminate slaughter of men, women and children. And who in the sixteen kingdoms possesses the depravity and malevolence to carry out that most sinful act of all— Brahma Hathya?"

Brahma Hathya is available for pre-order on Amazon. It will book will release on January 22. Published by Westland, the 356 page novel is priced at ₹385.